Chargers Daily Links: Bolts won’t rest starters vs. Broncos

Good morning, Chargers fans!

If you have been pondering whether or not the Chargers would possibly rest some of their starters during week 18’s regular season finale in Denver, you can finally put that to rest.

According to Brandon Staley during his Monday media availability, he told reporters that the plan is for his team to go about their business as usual against the Broncos and that continuing to play is the best way to get and stay prepared for the postseason.

“Our approach is definitely going to get shot to win this ballgame and play as well as we can play heading into the playoffs. I think that there’s certainly an advantage to be in the No. 5-seed [for re-seeding], from where I stand, so we’re going to try and get there. Then, the case-by-case nature of the players, I think that that is the approach that we’re going to take, in terms of whether or not to sit them.” “I think that going into the playoffs, you have to be playing football to get to where you want to go, so we’re going to try and maximize our group heading into the playoffs, for sure.”

Staley is right that owning the AFC’s No. 5 seed is the best-case scenario for his team as it means they’ll be set to play the Jaguars or Titans in the wild card round as opposed to (most likely) the Bengals. I personally wish the Chargers didn’t have to feel obligated to play their starters, but this is Staley’s team and he’s shown to know what’s best through this four-game win streak.

And now for today’s links.

Check out the best photos from Sunday’s win over the Rams (Chargers.com)

Brandon Staley’s entire Monday media transcript (Chargers.com)

The Chargers won’t be resting starters in week 18 (Chargers Wire)

Mike Williams had the perfect response to the internet’s reaction regarding his one-handed catch (Bolt Beat)

Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, remains in critical condition (NFL.com)

The Jaguars signed Taco Charlton (NFL.com)

Winners and losers from week 17 (CBS Sports)

Bill Barnwell’s 50-man All-Pro team (ESPN)

NFL EVP Troy Vincent said the league did not give the Bills/Bengals “five minutes to warm up and continue playing” (Pro Football Talk)

Damar Hamlin and the night the NFL stopped (The Ringer)