Chargers interested in former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

On Sunday evening, the Cowboys made a surprise move by agreeing to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The news was first reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Moore joined the Cowboys staff in 2018 after retiring from the NFL. As a member of the Cowboys roster for the previous three seasons, Moore’s transition into coaching was unsurprisingly smooth as he was immediately hired as the team’s quarterback coach. Following the 2019 season in which former head coach Jason Garret was fired, current coach Mike McCarthy chose to keep Moore on staff as the offensive coordinator, a position he was promoted to in January of that year.

Former #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to speak with the #Chargers for their OC opening, per me and @TomPelissero. A newly available coordinator, Moore should figure prominently. Dallas had already given LAC permission to speak with him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2023

The Cowboys finished the season with the sixth-ranked offense in the NFL (353.5), despite starting quarterback Dak Prescott missing five games to injury at the start of the season. The passing attack was one of the best in the league, finishing fifth at 251.5 yards through the air per game. At the same time, the rushing attack was very productive behind the duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Their average of 102.0 yards per game ranked ninth this season, making them one of only nine teams this season to average over 100 yards over the course of the season.