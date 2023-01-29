 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers interested in former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Moore led the Cowboys to the sixth-ranked offense in 2022.

By Michael Peterson
Buffalo Bills v&nbsp;Dallas Cowboys Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

On Sunday evening, the Cowboys made a surprise move by agreeing to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The news was first reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Moore joined the Cowboys staff in 2018 after retiring from the NFL. As a member of the Cowboys roster for the previous three seasons, Moore’s transition into coaching was unsurprisingly smooth as he was immediately hired as the team’s quarterback coach. Following the 2019 season in which former head coach Jason Garret was fired, current coach Mike McCarthy chose to keep Moore on staff as the offensive coordinator, a position he was promoted to in January of that year.

The Cowboys finished the season with the sixth-ranked offense in the NFL (353.5), despite starting quarterback Dak Prescott missing five games to injury at the start of the season. The passing attack was one of the best in the league, finishing fifth at 251.5 yards through the air per game. At the same time, the rushing attack was very productive behind the duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Their average of 102.0 yards per game ranked ninth this season, making them one of only nine teams this season to average over 100 yards over the course of the season.

