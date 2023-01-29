Breiden Fehoko, Sebastian Joseph-Day call for increased penalties on OL in hilarious Twitter thread

If you’re a former or current defensive lineman, no matter the level of play, you may have noticed a lot of questionable snaps by offensive tackles in this year’s NFL playoffs.

Well, a couple Chargers linemen have finally had enough and decided to take to Twitter to air their grievances during Sunday’s NFC Championship matchup between the Eagles and the 49ers.

Breiden Fehoko, one of the team’s up-and-coming run stoppers, is tired of seeing tackles lineup “a whole yard and a half” off the line of scrimmage while seemingly jumping the snap for an extra advantage against the pass rushers.

Not even trynna be hater mode rn but offensive tackles lining up a whole yard and a half off the scrimmage all playoffs and jumping the snap should be penalized bro. I’ve had enough seeing it. — Fehoko Show (@breidenfehoko4) January 29, 2023

After clicking on Fehoko’s tweet, you’d quickly see fellow defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day coming to support his teammate’s brave statement.

I finally agree with you on something. This is facts. — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) January 29, 2023

Another player who ended up joining the discourse was former Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga who didn’t need many words to express his feelings on the matter. However, Fehoko was ready for those whose stance was located on the other side of the fence.

Bryan is the main culprit. Your retired now double B your not supposed to be biased anymore. https://t.co/QzlJJHqIi1 — Fehoko Show (@breidenfehoko4) January 29, 2023

Capping it all off, Fehoko shared even more of his feelings towards NFL offensive lineman. While this is obviously all in jest, it’s just plain hilarious to see him calling offensive linemen “athletic car salesman.”

I mean, come on. This is great entertainment. More petty NFL fights on Twitter, please!