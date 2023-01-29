Justin Herbert underwent surgery on torn labrum, will be available for offseason activities

Just ahead of Sunday’s NFC championship game, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert recently underwent surgery on a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. The procedure was completed on Wednesday with the expectation that he’ll be recovered and cleared in time for offseason activities.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert recently had surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder, a procedure that took place last Wednesday. Then team says Herbert is expected to be cleared for participation in the offseason program. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2023

Apart from weathering the laundry list of injuries piling up around him in 2022, Herbert was forced to work through cracked rib cartilage that he sustained near the end of the team’s week two contest against the Chiefs. That notable ailment followed him for the remainder of the season and it looks like it wasn’t the only severe injury that Herbert sustained while leading his team to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Now knowing that Herbert played a portion of the season with both of these serious injuries, it’s all the more impressive that he still managed to finish the season with the second-most passing yards (4,739) in the league behind only Patrick Mahomes (5,250).