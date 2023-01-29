The Conference Championship round is here for the 2022-23 NFL Season. It’s been a long road and it’s almost time for the “big dance.”

Competing to see who will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship, is Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs taking on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. This will be the 5th straight AFC Championship for Mahomes, who has made it to this game every year as a starter so far. However Joey B and the Bengals have been Chiefs killers, with a 3-0 record vs the Chiefs in his career so far.

For the NFC the high flying Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles seemed to be the cream of crop in the NFC this season with a very good defense and an explosive offense lead by Jalen Hurts. The 49ers however had the league’s best defense and an offensive scheme that seems to work no matter who they have at quarterback.

With all that set, here is who we picked:

