What’s your biggest football-related superstition?

On Tuesday, we asked you all about your biggest football-related superstition when it comes to the Chargers.

As always, here are our favorites answers!

TDU_Alister

I’m 1-0 in games I’ve been to with Kyle De. It was a blowout win v the Rams too. Maybe that’s the key moving forward. I fly to the States for each game and fly back home during the week.

BoltFanInLV

No superstition that I do, however starting to think that my presence at the games may be a jinx. Team is 0-5 in the last 5 games I’ve been to. May just stay on my couch next all next season instead of SoFi and Allegiant Stadiums.

NazToretta

Don’t say anything positive or predict a win on here before or during a game. Broke the superstition against the Jags during the first half and look what happened.

SD_Bolted

I have a sweet Chargers jacket I bought years ago that I used to wear watching away games or when going to the Q during home games in the San Diego days. I refuse to wear it again until I get to go to an another game, in-person...

EV37

0 SB titles in the history of the franchise. Apparently every superstitious activity from every fan has been wrong.

