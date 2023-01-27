What’s your biggest football-related superstition?

On Tuesday, we asked you all about your biggest football-related superstition when it comes to the Chargers.
As always, here are our favorites answers!
TDU_Alister
I’m 1-0 in games I’ve been to with Kyle De.
It was a blowout win v the Rams too.
Maybe that’s the key moving forward. I fly to the States for each game and fly back home during the week.
BoltFanInLV
No superstition that I do, however starting to think that my presence at the games may be a jinx. Team is 0-5 in the last 5 games I’ve been to. May just stay on my couch next all next season instead of SoFi and Allegiant Stadiums.
NazToretta
Don’t say anything positive or predict a win on here before or during a game. Broke the superstition against the Jags during the first half and look what happened.
SD_Bolted
I have a sweet Chargers jacket I bought years ago that I used to wear watching away games or when going to the Q during home games in the San Diego days. I refuse to wear it again until I get to go to an another game, in-person...
EV37
0 SB titles in the history of the franchise. Apparently every superstitious activity from every fan has been wrong.
Be sure to come back next Tuesday for another Chargers community discussion!
