Former Chargers LB Jessie Lemonier dies at 25

Former Chargers and Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier had died at the age of 25. The news was confirmed by the Lions on Thursday morning.

No details have been released on the cause of death.

Lemonier was originally signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL draft. In his lone season with the Bolts, he totaled two tackles in six games played.

Defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko, who came into the league with Lemonier as a UDFA, shared his shared his love for his former teammate on Twitter.

My brother man. We came in to the league together had to battle through everything rookie year to get where we are. You were always filled with life bro. I LOVE YOU BRO! Please check up on your people. PLEASE pic.twitter.com/v4eD1qAjil — Fehoko Show (@breidenfehoko4) January 26, 2023

After joining the Lions prior to the 2021 season, Lemonier went on to start two games in Detroit while playing in seven contests total. He ended the year with 15 tackles, one tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Most recently, Lemonier was drafted by the Arlington Renegades of the XFL. However, he chose to sign a deal with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL on December 31st of last year before immediately being traded to the Birmingham Stallions.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and anyone who had the pleasure of having Jessie in their lives.