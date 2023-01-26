Good morning, Chargers fans!

By the end of the day on Wednesday, the Chargers had officially completed their fourth interview this week, the latest being with Thomas Brown of the Rams. After a half dozen interview requests were reported, the team finally started working down the list, starting with Zac Robinson and then moving to Greg Olsen, Jerrod Johnson, before interviewing Brown.

As of now, Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel is the only reported coach to have been requested for an interview that hasn’t officially be confirmed by the Chargers.

And now for today’s links.

