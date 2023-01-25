OG Zion Johnson, K Cameron Dicker named to PFWA 2022 All-Rookie team

On Tuesday, Pro Football Writers of America announced their 2022 All-Rookie team and fans will be happy to see a pair of Chargers were named to the prestigious squad.

After starting every game for the Chargers this season and playing the most snaps of any rookie in the NFL, right guard Zion Johnson headlines an offensive line group that also includes Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum and Cowboys tackle Tyler Smith.

Johnson joined left guard Matt Feiler as the only two Chargers offensive linemen to start every game in 2022. He provided a steady presence on the right side as injuries took their toll throughout the year on center Corey Linsley and right tackle Trey Pipkins. As a rookie, he weathered a situation that many first-year players would have struggled with and that’s a huge nod to his preparation heading into the season.

By the end of the season, Johnson earned a 64.5 overall grade by Pro Football Focus after allowing five sacks and 40 total pressures.

"Zion give us an edge and a toughness inside. He’s smart. If he makes a mistake, he doesn’t make the same mistake twice. I just think he has a really high ceiling."



- #Chargers GM Tom Telesco yesterday on Zion Johnson.



The right guard led ALL rookies w/ 1,184 snaps in 2022. pic.twitter.com/hB3drfLnXQ — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) January 20, 2023

The second Chargers player to make the All-Rookie team was kicker Cameron Dicker who didn’t actually join the Bolts until November 3rd prior to their week nine contest against the Falcons.

Once he joined the Chargers, Dicker would go on to make 19-of-20 field goal attempts with a long of 48 yards, including game-winners against the Falcons and Titans.

Notable Chargers who have made the PFWA All-Rookie teams in the past include quarterback Justin Herbert (2020 Rookie of the Year), safety Derwin James, and edge rusher Joey Bosa (2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year).