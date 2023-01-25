Chargers Offensive Coordinator Tracker: Interview requests, names, and more

Once the Chargers finally entered the 2023 offseason, they wasted little time before making some big changes to the coaching. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Shane Day were the first two coaches to be fired followed by linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite.

The Bolts are now searching for an offensive play-caller that will be able to consistently get the best out of his players on the field, which includes superstar quarterback Justin Herbert. Injuries to a number of players around him spelled notable regression for Herbert in 2022 but the third-year passer still managed to finish second in passing yards (4,739) behind only Patrick Mahomes (5,250).

Whoever ends up calling the plays for the offense in 2023 will be also tasked with rejuvenating a run game that has ranked near the bottom of the league for the past two seasons. Brandon Staley discussed the idea of “marrying the run and the pass” several times throughout his end-of-season press conference and you can probably bet that the topic will come up in each of the team’s interviews.

For all reported interview requests, names, and news being tied to the Chargers this offseason, keep it right here as we keep track of it all in one place.