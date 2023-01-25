Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers are continuing to cast their wide net for their next potential offensive coordinator with the most recent names tied to the Bolts being Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady and Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown.

Youth is still the biggest over-arching theme thus far outside of Greg Olsen, which is quite interesting to see. A first-time play-caller hasn’t won a Super Bowl in over 30 years, so is this the right path for the Chargers as of now? Or is the bigger idea to continue building into the future? Should the team hire an experienced play-caller?

Just some food for thought. Anyways, you all know what to do with this open thread. Enjoy the day!

