Chargers request to interview Bills QBs coach Joe Brady for OC vacancy

Add another coaching youngster to the list of potential Chargers offensive coordinators.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mike Garafolo reported that the Bolts have requested an interview with Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady for their coordinator opening. The 33-year old saw a quick rise from the college game after he helped Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers win a national title in 2019 as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach.

In 2020, he was hired to be the Panthers’ offensive coordinator under then-head coach Matt Rhule. He was with Carolina for almost two seasons before being fired in December of 2021.

In February of 2022, Brady was hired to be the Bills’ new quarterbacks coach, replacing Ken Dorsey who was promoted to offensive coordinator.

This season, Bills quarterback Josh Allen — one of the only other quarterbacks with a comparable arm strength to Justin Herbert — threw for 4,238 yards and 35 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

During the 2020 season, Carolina finished with the 18th-most passing yards in the NFL (3,888) but ranked just 28th in touchdowns (16). In 2021, they were 29th in yards (3,239) and 31st in touchdowns (14).

Now Brady didn’t have a whole lot going for him during those two seasons as he was forced to work with Teddy Bridgewater, PJ Walker, Sam Darnold, and the ghost of Cam Newton, so I don’t truly hold those years against him. The Panthers were a dumpster fire under Rhule which is why he didn’t make it through his third season before being fired.

As the youngest coach tied to the Chargers’ search for their next OC by roughly three years, this one is interesting to me. There’s an obvious theme to most of these coaches and that is that Brandon Staley is trying to find the next up-and-coming offensive mind in the NFL.

The wide next is certainly being cast. Let’s just hope there’s some prime tuna when they eventually pull it out of the water.