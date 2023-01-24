Chargers to interview Rams asst. head coach Thomas Brown for OC vacancy

Add another Rams assistant to the list of possible Chargers offensive coordinators.

Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers have an interview scheduled with Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown for Wednesday in regards to their offensive coordinator opening. Brown also coached tight ends this season after two seasons coaching the Rams’ running backs.

#Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown is scheduled to interview today with the #Commanders and Wednesday with the #Chargers for their offensive coordinator jobs, per sources.



Both teams want to improve their run games, and Brown knows Sean McVay's system inside and out. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2023

Joining quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson and senior offensive assistant Greg Olsen, Brown is the third current Rams coach to be interviewed by the Chargers. Brandon Staley and Brown were together on the staff in 2020 and obviously share a connection.

After two seasons with an underwhelming ground game, this interview shouldn’t be surprising. Brown coached Melvin Gordon at Wisconsin to a NCAA rushing title in 2014 before moving on to Georgia where he had the chance to work with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

During the 2020 season, Brown coached a Rams running back duo of Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson to 1,249 yards and seven touchdowns combined. In 2021, the duo of Sony Michel and Henderson combined for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns while Cam Akers missed the season due to injury.

In 2022, Brown helped tight end Tyler Higbee record a career-high 72 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns. That yardage was good for the second most (734) in Higbee’s seven-year career.