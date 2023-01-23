Chargers to interview Rams offensive assistant Greg Olsen for open OC position

Not long after the report dropped about the Chargers’ intent to interview Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel for their offensive coordinator vacancy, NFL insider Ian Rapoport also reported that the Bolts are expected to interview Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olsen on Tuesday.

Olsen is the second coach on the current Rams staff that the Chargers will interview, joining quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson.

The #Chargers will interview #Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson for their vacant OC job tomorrow, source said. Olson is one of the most experienced OCs around. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2023

Olsen has spent three different stints with the Rams, the first of which came from 2006-2007 as their quarterbacks coach. After another one-year stint as the QBs coach in 2017, Olsen rejoined the staff in 2022 after spending 2018-2021 as the Raiders offensive coordinator.

At 59 years old, Olsen is the oldest coach the Chargers have requested interview. The next oldest would have been Wes Phillips of the Vikings at 43, but he denied to the request to stay in Minnesota with Kevin O’Connell.

The other coaches thus far tied to the Chargers have been Steckel (37), Robinson (36), and Vikings QBs coach Jerrod Johnson (34).