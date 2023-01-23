Chargers to interview Titans TEs coach Luke Steckel for OC vacancy

Early Monday morning, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Chargers are expected to interview Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel for their open offensive coordinator position. Steckel (37) is the fourth reported coach to be requested for an interview by the Chargers and the third under the age of 40.

Only Wes Phillips (43), who denied the Chargers’ request, was above 40 years of age.

The #Chargers will interview #Titans TE coach Luke Steckel for their offensive coordinator job this week, per sources.



Steckel is a fascinating name. He's 37, a Princeton grad, highly intelligent and widely respected by players and peers. The next Ben Johnson? — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2023

Steckel played collegiate football at Princeton where he was a defensive captain during his senior season in 2006. He got his start in the NFL as an assistant to the head coach for the Browns in 2009 where he spent the next four seasons before being hired in the same position for the Titans in 2013.

In 2017, Steckel was promoted to assistant wide receivers coach. From 2018 to 2020, he once again filled the role as an offensive assistant.

Prior to the 2021 season, Steckel was promoted to tight ends coach. During this past season, Steckel helped rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo finish with the most receiving yards by a first-year tight end (450).