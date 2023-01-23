Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Welcome to another week of the 2023 offseason. We’re kicking it off with another open thread. Please use it as you see fit!

And now for today’s links.

Justin Herbert reflects on year three in the NFL (Chargers.com)

Five takeaways from Tom Telesco’s season-ending press conference (Chargers.com)

Joey Bosa was fined over 55,000 dollars for his criticism of the officiating in the Jaguars game (Chargers Wire)

The Bengals stomping the Bills have highlighted a new potential OC target for the Chargers (Bolt Beat)

The 49ers outlasted the Cowboys 17-12 on Sunday night (ESPN)

Head-scratching moments from the divisional round (CBS Sports)

10 takeaways from Sunday’s divisional round games (NFL.com)

Tony Pollard will be out three months with a broken leg (NFL.com)

Mike McCarthy’s job status won’t change after playoff exit (Pro Football Talk)

Winners and losers from the divisional round (The Ringer)