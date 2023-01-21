Chargers requested interview with Vikings Asst. QBs coach Jerrod Johnson for OC vacancy

On Saturday morning, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported that the Chargers have requested an interview with Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson in regards to their offensive coordinator opening.

Johnson played eight years of professional football that included stops in the NFL, CFL, IFL, and UFL. His last season in the NFL came in 2016 when he spent a stint with both the Ravens and Cowboys practice squads.

The former Texas A&M quarterback got his start in coaching as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2017 with the 49ers. After joining the Colts in the same manner in 2019, he was later promoted offensive quality control coach in February of 2020.

Johnson joined Kevin O’Connell’s staff in Minnesota where he helped aid Kirk Cousins during one of the most-productive seasons of his career. It was reported earlier this week that the Chargers requested an interview with Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips but Phillips ultimately denied the request.

So far, it certainly looks as if the Chargers are targeting potential candidates with ties to the Sean McVay coaching tree and I expect that trend to continue in the coming weeks.