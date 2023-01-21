NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Picks: Neutral site AFC Championship inbound?

With the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs in the books, the No. 1 seeds for both conferences are back in action this week for the divisional round.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars who rallied to beat our Los Angeles Chargers last week in epic fashion. The Chiefs have been here many times in recent years and should be more than the young Jaguars can handle.

The Philadelphia Eagles are also back on the field this week after enjoying their own bye. They are taking on one of their NFC East rivals in the New York Giants. I wouldn’t count the Giants out completely, but I think they have a hard time winning this game, especially in front of the rabid Philly fans.

