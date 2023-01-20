Chargers requested interview with Rams QBs coach Zac Robinson for OC vacancy

On Friday afternoon, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Chargers have requested an interview with Rams passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson for the team’s offensive coordinator vacancy.

Robinson is just 36 years old and looks to be one of the hottest commodities in the NFL as far as up-and-coming offensive coaches go. Robinson and Staley were on the Rams staff together in 2020 and the Bolts are hoping that connection will help land the coveted assistant coach.

Robinson played quarterback for Oklahoma State University before playing four years in the NFL for the Patriots, Seahawks, Lions, and Bengals from 2010 to 2013. He joined the Rams staff as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 before a stint as assistant wideouts coach in 2020 before going back to quarterbacks in 2021. He was promoted to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator just ahead of the 2022 campaign.

In 2021 en route to winning the Super Bowl in L.A., he helped Matthew Stafford lead the NFL in passing touchdowns with 41. Stafford’s resurgent play also spurred Cooper Kupp on to winning the triple crown for receiving as he finished the season leading the league in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns last season.

The fast-rising coach also has the Ravens inquiring about his services for their coordinator vacancy, as well, so here’s hoping his ties to Los Angeles keep him in town.