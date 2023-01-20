Chargers select Pac-12 TE in new 2023 mock draft

Now that the Chargers are officially in the offseason, prepare for mock drafts out the wazoo.

Regardless of how the season ended, this period ahead of the draft is always one of the best times of the year and nothing is more exciting than seeing the first few complete mocks of the season. You’re getting introduced to new players you may not have heard of and you can start feel the gears turn in your head in regards to team fit and simply imagining a new face in the powder blue.

Well today, we’ve got an intriguing first-round option for you all in Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, via Daniel Jeremiah’s first mock of the offseason.

Here’s what he had to say about the selection at 21st overall:

“Kincaid is a little older and coming off an injury, but his tape is outstanding. His short-area quickness is phenomenal, and he is incredibly tough and productive with the ball in his hands.”

At 6’4 and 245 pounds, Kincaid looks like the prototypical “F” tight end in today’s modern NFL. He’s got good size paired with elite short area quickness to be a matchup nightmare in the short-to-intermediate against both linebackers and box safeties.

Over the past two seasons, Kincaid has caught 106 passes for 1,400 yards and a whopping 16 touchdowns. In a game against the USC Trojans this past season, Kincaid caught an incredible 16 passes for 234 yards in a wild victory for the Utes. Following the regular season, Kincaid was unsurprisingly named a first-team member of the All-Pac 12 squad.

16 catches. 234 yards. 1 touchdown.@_DaltonKincaid had a MONSTER game against USC. pic.twitter.com/0UjOoXxjX0 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) October 18, 2022

In the comments below, let us know what you think of this potential pick for the Chargers in the first round and whether or not you’d be content with the selection!