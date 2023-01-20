Chargers requested to interview Vikings OC for same position in L.A.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Chargers requested the opportunity to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, the son of former Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, for the same position on their staff.

However, Phillips declined the interview and is expected to stay in Minnesota.

The #Chargers have requested to speak with #Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips about their OC position, but Phillips plans to stay with Minnesota, per sources. Phillips highly valued there and Vikings building something he wants to see through. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 19, 2023

The decision to decline the interview comes as a surprise seeing as the offensive coordinator position with the Chargers would essentially be a promotion for Phillips due to the fact that he’d actually be calling the plays for his unit. As of now, Kevin O’Connell is the active play caller for the Vikings in the same way Renaldo Hill is the defensive coordinator but Brandon Staley still makes the calls for his defense.

At the end of the day, it’s easy to see why Phillips may want to stick around in Minnesota following a 13-4 record with the opportunity to continue working with players such as Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, and T.J. Hockenson.

It’s unfortunate, but that’s the way the NFL goes sometimes. The Chargers will find their guy and it likely wasn’t ever going to be the first guy they brought in, either.