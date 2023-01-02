Chargers-Broncos kickoff set for Sunday afternoon

After spending the past 24 hours speculating at how the NFL would flesh out the schedule for the final week of the regular season, we’ve finally got the answers.

When it comes to the Chargers and their regular season finale against the Broncos, kickoff is currently set for 1:25 p.m. PT at Empower Field inside Mile High.

The league normally waits to schedule games in the final week of the season so they can maximize eyes and attention on the most important games, usually the ones with playoff trips and divisional crowns on the line.

This year, the winner of the AFC South will be determined by the winner of Jaguars-Titans. That game is scheduled for Saturday night at 5:15 p.m. PT.

Another important game that could decide the who earns the No. 7 seed in the NFC is Packers-Lions. That game is now scheduled for Sunday night, making it the final game of the entire 2022 regular season.