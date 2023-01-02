Week 17 MNF Staff Picks: Can the Bills keep pace for the 1 seed?

The final game of week 17 of the 2022 NFL Season is here, and it has some playoff implications.

The Buffalo Bills need a win tonight to keep their hopes alive of securing the #1 seed in the AFC and the only 1st round bye for the conference.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, can clinch the AFC North AND wind up leap frogging the Bills to take the #2 seed with a win tonight.

The winner tonight sets themselves up for success in the playoffs in a big way, while the loser is going to be in a tougher spot than they entered tonight currently occupying.

If you see some matchups you’re confident in, head on over to the DraftKings Sportsbook and put your money where your mouth is, and while you’re there check out all their other offerings and lets all try and win some money while we enjoy a long day full of football action.