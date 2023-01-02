Chargers vs. Broncos Week 18: Bolts can secure AFC’s No. 5 seed with win in season finale

No doubt the Broncos will try to spoil as much as possible without the playoffs in their future.

The Chargers will finish the 2022 regular season with a trip to Denver to take on the Broncos (4-12).

In Denver’s first game with a interim head coach, they gave the Chiefs all they could ask for before losing 27-24 on the road. For the Chargers, they’re coming off a decisive 31-10 win over the Rams in what was their first regular game against the Rams inside SoFi Stadium since both teams have been in Los Angeles.

With a win on Sunday, the Chargers would finish the regular 11-6, two full wins ahead of their 9-8 record from a season ago. That’s just an incredible possibility considering the immense amount of adversity they had to fight through this season.

As for the Broncos, their fan base is likely begging for this season to come to an end so they can look forward to a fresh start in 2023 now that the Nathaniel Hackett experiment is over.

Kickoff between these two teams is still TBD with the full week 18 schedule set to be announced on Monday night.