Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Rams

The Chargers defense started a bit slow in Sunday’s first half but they managed to figure out their adjustments at halftime en route to shutting out Baker Mayfield and Rams offense in the second half to come away with a lopsided 31-10 victory.

The offense broke 30 points for the first time since week four and that was mostly due to huge games from Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams. Justin Herbert got back in the touchdown column with a pair of scores, as well.

As we always do, here are this week’s best and worst-graded players from the Chargers’ week 17 win over the Rams.

Offense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

RB Austin Ekeler - 90.0

WR Mike Williams - 85.3

WR Keenan Allen - 78.8

TE Donald Parham - 73.6

QB Justin Herbert - 72.1

Worst-5

TE Tre’ McKitty - 52.6

WR Joshua Palmer - 53.0

OT Jamaree Salyer - 53.6

C Corey Linsley - 58.7

TE Gerald Everett - 64.1

Defense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

EDGE Kyle Van Noy - 89.8

CB Michael Davis - 82.6

LB Drue Tranquill - 71.9

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 68.3

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 66.8

Worst-5

LB Kenneth Murray - 28.1

CB Bryce Callahan - 36.6

S Alohi Gilman - 49.1

S Nasir Adderley - 55.0

DT Breiden Fehoko - 56.1