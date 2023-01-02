Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 Podcast Recap: Joe Lombardi’s best game as Chargers OC

Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers Week 17 win over the Los Angeles Rams on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions regarding how the Chargers won and some of the major turning points in the game.

Defensively, the Chargers held the Rams to ten total points but struggled stopping the run. The Rams had 166 yards on the ground led by running back Cam Akers who had 123 yards and a long 42-yard run down the sideline that setup a field goal and the Rams first and only lead of the game. The interior guys for the Chargers struggled against the run but got to Baker Mayfield who was sacked three times including a strip sack, fumble recovery by Kyle Van Noy. The defense held their own despite the run game, only giving up 132 yards through the air to Baker Mayfield and the Rams offense.

Justin Herbert got back on track highlighted by two red zone touchdowns to his tight ends Gerald Everett and Donald Parham. Austin Ekeler had another two TD day which was highlighted by a 72 yard foot race for a touchdown. Mike Williams and Keenan Allen both had highlight reel catches, Williams finished with seven catches for 94 yards and Keenan Allen had five receptions for 60 yards.

The guys talk about how the Chargers offense showed everything today as they are headed into the playoffs and how this was Joe Lombardi’s best game as the Chargers OC.

That and more is all on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours!

Join the Lightning Round Podcast Patreon!