Chargers to interview Browns DB coach Jeff Howard for LBs coach vacancy

The Chargers aren’t wasting much time in filling at one of the recent vacancies on their coaching staff.

According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, the Bolts plan to bring in Browns assistant coach Jeff Howard for an interview later this week. Howard has most recently held the titles of passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Browns after spending seven years (2013-2019) with the Vikings in a variety if roles, including assistant to the head coach and assistant defensive backs coach.

Browns DB coach Jeff Howard interviewing for the now vacant Chargers LB coach job later this week — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 18, 2023

In his first season with Cleveland, the defense was one of the best in taking the ball away. In year two, the defense was a top five unit in total defense. Once again, in 2022, they put together another strong performance against the pass as a top five unit, once more.

Howard has so far done wonders with the likes of Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward, who hauled in three interceptions and 15 pass breakups in 2022, while also helped budding star safety Grant Delpit notch a team-high four picks and 10 PBUs this season, as well.