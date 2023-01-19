Chargers Poll: Do you agree with the Chargers’ recent firings?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country.

Here we are. The first SB Nation Reacts poll of the 2023 offseason.

I don’t think it’s a surprise that we’re going to be talking about the recent firings by the Chargers.

Since the team is no longer playing, we’ve done away with our weekly confidence check-in and we’ll simply ask you all whether or not you agree with the firings of both offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Shane Day.

The move to fire linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite was made later after I had set up this poll so if you’d like to have an opinion on that firing, go ahead and let us know in the comments below.

Otherwise, let us know all your thoughts in the comments below and we’ll have the results tomorrow or Saturday!