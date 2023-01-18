Chargers moving on from LBs coach Michael Wilhoite

On Tuesday morning, the Chargers announced the firing of both offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. Later that evening, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper then reported that the team was also firing linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite.

The news of Wilhoite’s firing may come as quite the surprise to those of you who have watched both Kyzir White and Drue Tranquill flourish under his tutelage. White posted numerous career highs in 2021 before the team allowed him to walk in free agency and Tranquill is coming off his best year by far in the NFL.

#Chargers have fired LBs coach Michael Wilhoite, per sources. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 17, 2023

I understand that scapegoats are a thing in the NFL, but even Kenneth Murray had arguably his best year as a pro this past season, as well, which is probably a good sign that Wilhoite was the right guy for the job. But when it comes to who was the most and least valuable position coach on defense, Wilhoite was likely the odd man odd as he worked with a group that was absent of a bonafide star to hide behind.

Brandon Staley is scheduled to speak with the media later on Wednesday where we’ll hope to hear all of the reasoning behind the team’s recent moves and hopefully get a glimpse of their plans moving forward into the offseason.