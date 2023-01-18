Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Jaguars

I didn’t expect these grades to be all that pretty, but they’re truly as “all over the place” as I would have guessed following that unfathomable game result.
A trio of Chargers posted elite game grades from Pro Football Focus while several of the team’s best players found themselves near the bottom.
As always, take these with a grain of salt and remember that context is always key. With that said, let’s take a look at the best and worst players from the Chargers’ season-ending loss to the Jaguars.
Offense
(Min. 25 snaps)
Top-5
TE Gerald Everett - 91.1
OG Matt Feiler - 70.9
OT Jamaree Salyer - 70.0
WR Keenan Allen - 68.7
OT Trey Pipkins - 64.5
Worst-5
OG Zion Johnson - 39.0
OT Foster Sarell - 41.3
TE Tre’ McKitty - 52.3
WR Michael Bandy - 52.3
WR Josh Palmer - 54.4
Defense
(Min. 25 snaps)
Top-5
CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 94.2
EDGE Kyle Van Noy - 90.4
S Alohi Gilman - 73.6
CB Michael Davis - 70.4
EDGE Khalil Mack - 70.2
Worst-5
EDGE Joey Bosa - 39.5
DT Christopher Hinton - 45.3
CB Bryce Callahan - 51.0
LB Kenneth Murray - 51.2
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 52.5
