Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Jaguars

I didn’t expect these grades to be all that pretty, but they’re truly as “all over the place” as I would have guessed following that unfathomable game result.

A trio of Chargers posted elite game grades from Pro Football Focus while several of the team’s best players found themselves near the bottom.

As always, take these with a grain of salt and remember that context is always key. With that said, let’s take a look at the best and worst players from the Chargers’ season-ending loss to the Jaguars.

Offense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

TE Gerald Everett - 91.1

OG Matt Feiler - 70.9

OT Jamaree Salyer - 70.0

WR Keenan Allen - 68.7

OT Trey Pipkins - 64.5

Worst-5

OG Zion Johnson - 39.0

OT Foster Sarell - 41.3

TE Tre’ McKitty - 52.3

WR Michael Bandy - 52.3

WR Josh Palmer - 54.4

Defense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 94.2

EDGE Kyle Van Noy - 90.4

S Alohi Gilman - 73.6

CB Michael Davis - 70.4

EDGE Khalil Mack - 70.2

Worst-5

EDGE Joey Bosa - 39.5

DT Christopher Hinton - 45.3

CB Bryce Callahan - 51.0

LB Kenneth Murray - 51.2

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 52.5