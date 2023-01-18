Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers finally made necessary moves on Tuesday by firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day. While the former makes more sense than the latter, it’s not unheard of for an NFL team to bring in a new quarterbacks coach alongside and coordinator since they essentially are a packaged pair when it comes to establishing and implementing the offense.

If there’s a new offense to install, the quarterbacks coach will be an extension of the offensive coordinator which keeps from having both the coach and the quarterback needing to learn the offense at the same time.

Overall it was the move most of us expected to happen as I doubt anyone — Chargers fans or fans of football in general — could stand another season of Herbert throwing it six yards at a time on any given drive.

And now for today’s links.

