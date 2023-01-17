Chargers sign 12 players to reserve/future contracts

Following the conclusion of the Chargers’ 2022-2023 season, the team has announced that they’re signing 12 players to reserve/future contracts. They are:

WR Keelan Doss

OT Zack Bailey

EDGE TY Shelby

RB Larry Rountree

DT David Moa

WR John Hightower

CB Michael Jaquet

TE Hunter Kampmoyer

EDGE Carlo Kemp

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

S Mark Webb

OT/OG Austin Pleasants

Of the 12 players signed, both Moa and Rountree played the most during the regular season with much of that time coming down the final stretch of the regular season.

Rountree (Missouri) is a former sixth-round pick from the 2021 draft while Webb (Georgia) is was the final pick of the Chargers in the seventh round of that same draft.

Hightower is a former 2020 fifth-round pick of the Eagles out of Boise State. He caught 10 passes for 167 yards as a rookie.

Peasants is a 6’7, 330-pound lineman who went undrafted out of Ohio in 2020. He spent time with the Jaguars and Panthers before landing with the Chargers in 2022.