Chargers-Jaguars Wild Card snap counts

From the start of the game to the very end, the Chargers offense looked quite different.

After starting with a fairly healthy squad outside of Mike Williams’ absence, they ended the game with Foster Sarell at left tackle and Michael Bandy as their third wide receiver. When you keep that in mind, there’s no wonder the offense pulled a Houdini and disappeared completely in the second half.

I’ll never understand why we continue to see Tre’ McKitty receive more snaps that Donald Parham. Parham has been healthy and is a much more impactful player for this offense while McKitty is usually good for a penalty and/or a dropped passes in every game he plays in. It makes zero sense and I’m frankly tired of seeing the numbers look this way.

The rest of the numbers aren’t surprising. Ekeler out-snapped Kelley by a healthy margin and that should have been the expectation given that they couldn’t run the football at all in the second half.

I didn’t notice as much while the game was live, but I did not think Joey Bosa played just 51 percent of the snaps against Jacksonville. Kyle Van Noy obviously worked in as a pass rusher but this leaves me to believe Bosa was never 100 percent and we had some smoke blown up our backside following his return.

Otherwise, no other surprises or numbers that stand out here.

Special teams were fine, if not actually good. Amen Ogbongbemiga recovered a muffed punt near the end of the Chargers’ landslide of momentum-shifting plays. Otherwise, they played a solid game.