Final Score: Chargers 30 - Jaguars 31

Well, this was one of the most “Chargers” games in the history of Charger games.

The Los Angeles Chargers got out to a 27 - 7 lead at the half on the back of 4 interceptions by the defense and some efficient offensive play.

Then it all came crashing down around them.

The Chargers had some injuries start to pile up. Starting left tackle Jamaree Salyer went down and couldn’t play the majority of the second half. Wide receiver 3 for this game DeAndre Carter went down with an injury in the 2nd quarter and couldn’t return. Starting Cornerback Michael Davis went down in the 3rd quarter and couldn’t return.

Then there were very questionable coaching decisions. Going for the field goal on a short 4th and 3, deep in Jaguars territory up 30 - 20 and not getting it. On a very short 3rd and 1, Joe Lombardi calling for a jet sweep that wound up getting fumbled and forcing a punt rather than a quarterback sneak, a decision which lead to the Jaguars only 1st half points. A bad challenge that burned their 2nd 2nd half time out.

It was a heartbreaking loss.

The Jaguars deserved this win. Battling back like that after a 1st quarter like that is absolutely commendable. Congratulations to Jacksonville.

This might be the nail in the coffin for Brandon Staley as head coach of the Chargers.