Chargers vs. Jaguars Second Half Thread

The Chargers have played a smothering defense against the Jaguars in the first half that have led to four interceptions thrown by Trevor Lawrence, three of which came via Asante Samuel Jr.

The Jaguars finally got on the board at the end of the half thanks in part to a botched third-and-one play by the Chargers but they still hold a 20-point lead with 30 minutes remaining.

Can they manage to hold on to this substantial lead? Will a strong third quarter be enough to shut the door? Stay tuned to find out.

Enjoy the game! Go Bolts!