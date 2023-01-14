Chargers Injury: LT Jamaree Salyer limped off in the 2nd quarter, DeAndre Carter also injured

On a night where everything seems to be going the Chargers’ way, left tackle Jamaree Salyer went down part way through the 2nd quarter and was holding his ankle. He was attended too by trainers then limped off the field under his own power.

Jamaree Salyer was able to walk off on his own. Limping a bit. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 15, 2023

Swing tackle Foster Sarell came in at left tackle to finish that drive and for the few plays for the next two Chargers series so far. It will be something to monitor to see if Salyer comes back in the second half or not.

The Chargers are rolling in this one, up 27 - 0 with halftime approaching. It would be tough to not have him back tonight.

As I write this the TV feed is showing Salyer trying some simulated blocking reps on the sideline to see how it feels. It was hard to tell if it looked positive or negative but it appears sure he won’t come back in this first half.

injury update: Jamaree Salyer (ankle) and DeAndre Carter (ankle) are questionable to return. #LACvsJAX — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 15, 2023

Update: DeAndre Carter also injured and questionable to return. This would be a big loss with the Chargers only having 4 active wide receivers tonight.