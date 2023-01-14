Chargers-Jaguars Inactives: Davison, Smartt out vs. Jacksonville

The Chargers just dropped their inactives list for tonight’s wild card matchup against the Jaguars and it comes with few surprises.

After the team found a nonsurgical fracture in Mike Williams’ most recent X-ray on Friday morning, he was quickly changed from questionable to out against the Jaguars. With him out, Michael Bandy will be active as the team’s fourth wide receiver.

A small surprise on the inactives list is the decision to keep tight end Stone Smartt off the active roster. He’s been active for the past few games but the need to keep Bandy active left him as the odd man out as the team’s fourth tight end.

The other inactives include quarterback Easton Stick, safety JT Woods, running back Isaiah Spiller, offensive tackle Storm Norton, and defensive tackle Tyeler Davison.

Both practice squad elevations in running back Larry Rountree and defensive tackle David Moa will be active.