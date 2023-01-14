Wildcard round BFTB Staff Picks: 49ers at home and Chargers on the Road?

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are here!

In a few hours we get to enjoy kickoff for the wildcard round of the most popular sport to watch in America. It’s a great day.

The first game on the schedule for today is the surprising Seattle Seahawks, lead by Geno Smith in a late career resurgence, on the road against the NFC West Champion San Francisco 49ers. That game is followed up by our Los Angeles Chargers on the road against the “worst to first” Jacksonville Jaguars.

I would expect the first game to be a bit more one sided than the Chargers and Jaguars, however this is the NFL and anything can happen. So go make your snack and drink runs now because once the action starts, you won’t want to have to leave your TV.

But before you go, here are Michael and I’s picks today.

