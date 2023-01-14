Chargers vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Our Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for the wildcard round of the 2022 NFL Season. Despite a week 18 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Chargers are bringing in a bit of momentum, winning 4 of their last 5 games on slightly improved offense and a vastly improved defense.

The Chargers will be without wide receiver Mike Williams however. Mike Dub suffered a fracture in his back in the week 18 game @ Denver and will likely be done for the entire playoffs unless they make it to the super bowl.

Over at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers are currently at a -2.5, improving from -1 to start the week, despite the news that they will be without Williams.

Below is all the information you’ll need to tune in to today’s game.

Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13, 2023

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PT

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

TV: NBC

SB Nation affiliate: Mile High Report

Announcers: Al Michaels, Tony Dungy, Kaylee Hartung

Odds: Chargers (-2.5) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!), NFL+ (Local only), Paramount+ (Local only), Peacock

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Watch on mobile: Chargers app