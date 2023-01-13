Mike Williams out 2-3 weeks with back fracture

The NFL world can change in an instant.

On Thursday afternoon, Brandon Staley told the media that Mike Williams would travel with the team to Jacksonville and be a true game-time decision on whether or not he would suit up in the wild card round. But as of Friday morning, the news broke that further test on his back showed a nonsurgical fracture that is expected to sideline him for the next two or three weeks. This means that unless the Chargers make it to the Super Bowl, Williams season has come to an end just before his second career playoff appearance.

After an initial X-ray and MRI came back negative, #Chargers WR Mike Williams underwent further testing that revealed a fracture in his back that likely will sideline him a couple of weeks, per sources. Big loss for L.A. entering Saturday’s playoff against the #Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/gPrqBX5uo4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 13, 2023

After their latest practice squad elevations, the Chargers will now enter Saturday night with four active wide receivers on the roster in Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer, DeAndre Carter, and Michael Bandy. The lack of proven depth there likely means Austin Ekeler, Gerald Everett, and Donald Parham will be asked to help carry the load in the pass game.