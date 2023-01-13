Mike Williams downgraded to OUT vs. Jaguars, will not travel to JAX

After failing to log any practice time this week, wide receiver Mike Williams was officially downgraded to OUT for Saturday night’s game against the Jaguars, the Chargers announced. He will not travel with the team and will continue his treatment in hopes of returning next week should the team come away victorious from Jacksonville.

Along with that unfortunate news, the team announced the practice squad elevations of both defensive tackle David Moa and running back Larry Rountree.

With the Chargers deciding against elevating another wide receiver for Saturday, they’ll head into the wild card round with just four available receivers on the roster in Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer, DeAndre Carter, and Michael Bandy.

In four games without Williams, Palmer has recorded receiving totals of 106, 44, 56, and 60. The 106 yards he posted against the Falcons in week nine was a career high which he then tied again several weeks later against the Chiefs.

The Chargers will need him to step up in a big way, along with Carter, on Saturday night without their big-play threat available.