Fans believe Khalil Mack has met expectations in 2022

The Chargers were flying high following their fourth consecutive win in week 17 but a loss — albeit in a meaningless game — to the Broncos this past Sunday put a dent in the team’s most recent confidence check-in.

After posting an 87 percent from fans, that number dropped to 72 percent this week.

After trading for Khalil Mack this offseason, the bar for his performance in 2022 was immediately sent skyward. After 18 weeks, Mack ended the regular season with eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

After recording just one sack in the team’s final eight games of the season, I felt compelled to ask you all whether or not you believe he met or exceeded expectations in his first year out in Los Angeles. Per our results, 80 percent of those surveyed believe he did meet those lofty expectations.

Lastly, I wanted to hear just how many of you agreed or disagreed with Brandon Staley’s handling of the starters in their game against the Broncos. Per our results, only 29 percent agreed with his decision to play most of his starters through three quarters.