Chargers Injury Report: Mike Williams is questionable vs. Jaguars

The Chargers just wrapped up their last practice of the week before the head off to Jacksonville and the team’s final injury is all but empty except for wide receiver Mike Williams who once again did not practice on Friday. Despite not seeing the field this week, the team’s big-play threat will carry a questionable tag into Saturday night’s game.

According to head coach Brandon Staley, they will give Williams all the way up until game time to decide on whether or not he’ll be able to tough it out for the Chargers’ first playoff game in four seasons.

QUESTIONABLE — Mike Williams — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 12, 2023

If Williams cannot go against the Jaguars, you can surely expect the heat to be turned back up regarding Staley’s decision to play his starters through three quarters against the Broncos in the regular season finale.

The Chargers did not have Keenan Allen when these two teams first met in week three and it’d be quite frustrating to see them come all this way just to field a less-than-complete unit around Justin Herbert in his first playoff appearance.