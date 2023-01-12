Chargers-Broncos Week 18 snap counts

Brandon Staley got a lot of flack following his handling of the starters during last Sunday’s 31-28 loss to the Broncos. He confessed to the media that those decisions aren’t “easy ones” but that’s interesting to hear after watching the Giants make it look easy.

Either way, that meaningless game is done and over with and the Bolts are just a little over 48 hours from kicking off against the Jaguars on Saturday night.

In case you were curious about the specific snap counts for the Chargers in Denver, we’ve got them right here.

The only two offensive linemen to play every snap on offense were the rookies in Jamaree Salyer and Zion Johnson. Matt Feiler played all but three snaps while Trey Pipkins and Corey Linsley played 81 percent of the snaps. Joshua Palmer led all non-QB skill players with 79 percent of the snaps, followed by Keenan Allen and DeAndre Carter. Donald Parham led the way for tight ends with 51 percent which is something I’d like to see continue into the playoffs. It was great to see Chase Daniel make the most of his 19 snaps with a touchdown pass at the end to keep things close.

A whole lot of players saw time on defense, including a lot of players circling the bottom of the depth chart. Defensive tackles Christopher Hinton and David Moa saw 55 and 43 percent of snaps, respectively, while Troy Reeder played a season-high 22 snaps in place of Murray who exited early with a stinger. Even Deane Leonard got a pair of snaps in!

Unfortunately nothing of note for the special teams. They did their jobs which is all you can ask for at this time of the season.