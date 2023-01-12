Cameron Dicker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Early Thursday morning, the NFL announced their players of the month for December/January and for the first time in his young career, the Chargers’ rookie kicker Cameron Dicker was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month have after a productive performance over the past six weeks.

In his final six games of the regular season, Dicker was lights out with 25-of-26 kicks total kicks made, including 11-of-12 on field goals. The 47 points he scored over that span were second in the AFC among kickers and his conversion percentage on all kicks was the second-best in history for an AFC rookie behind only the Bills’ Tyler Bass from 2020.

Earlier this season, Dicker won a pair of weekly honors from the NFL after converting game-winning field goals for both the Eagles and Bolts. His regular season concluded with him having converted 21-of-22 field goals which gives him the best percentage for a rookie kicker since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

As for the other AFC Players of the Month, the Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon was named for offense while the Ravens’ Roquan Smith was named for defense.