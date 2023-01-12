Wild Card Preview Podcast : Chargers vs. Jaguars

The Lightning Round Podcast previews the upcoming playoff matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars finished the season on a five game winning streak, capping it off with a win-and-get in victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Jags and Chargers played once this season in Week 3 where the Jaguars absolutely stomped the Chargers 38-10 at home. During that game the Chargers were without some of their star players including Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen, Corey Linsley plus Justin Herbert was fresh off his rib injury. This time it’s a different matchup.

Trevor Lawrence has got some weapons at his disposal including speedster Christian Kirk, the possession receiver Zay Jones, both of which scored a touchdown during their Week 3 game, and the tight end Evan Engram who is having a career year.

Defensively, Jacksonville is fast and versatile. Their pass rush can get to the quarterback. Josh Allen demolished Storm Norton in their first matchup, Allen had four QB hits and a pass deflection. Rookie pass rusher and first overall pick Travon Walker is starting to emerge and Arden Key helps add to the speed off the edge. Their Linebackers (Foyesade Oluokun and rookies Devin Lloyd & Chad Muma) are good in the run game and are very athletic.

The guys go through all the important players and matchups on both sides of the ball and talk about where the Chargers have advantages and disadvantages. To wrap it all up, they give a prediction of what they think the score will be and why.

Join the Lightning Round Podcast Patreon!