Chargers Injury Report: Mike Williams sidelined another practice

The Chargers had their first real practice of the week on Wednesday after going through a walkthrough on Tuesday and the first real injury report essentially mirrors that of the estimation from a day aside from one name.

The only player listed on the report that didn’t log a full practice is Mike Williams which...isn’t good. After Brandon Staley confessed to the media that Williams’ injury wasn’t as serious as many believed it to be, it’s a bit concerning to see him fail to log any work with three just two days between them and Saturday’s wild card matchup.

This could simply be a situation where their being extremely cautious, but I don’t know if I buy that. In the end, Thursday’s practice and Staley’s words will ultimately give us the answer.

As for the rest of the report, Raheem Layne was added with a thumb injury but remained a full participant. Just like Tuesday estimation, Joey Bosa (groin) and Trey Pipkins (knee) were also full participants.