Derwin James named to inaugural NFLPA All-Pro Team

For the first time in history, the NFL Players Association has released their own version of the NFL All-Pro team. Unlike other All-Pro squads, this is the only one voted on by the players themselves with each individual voting for the best player at their respective position and for players at the positions they play against each and every week.

Overall, 29 players were voted to the team with 11 on offense, 11 on defense, and seven on special teams.

Of those 29, a lone Charger made the list in do-it-all safety Derwin James. He joins the Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick as the two safeties voted to the team.

Introducing the very first Players' All Pro team–voted on league-wide to determine the best of the best this season: https://t.co/KCQVxCr5d7. #PlayersAllPro pic.twitter.com/s61VM2IGnF — NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 11, 2023

James ended the 2022 regular season having played in 14 games while missing three due to injury and most of another with his unfortunate ejection against the Colts. He finished the year with 115 total tackles, five tackles for loss, a career-high four sacks, six pass breakups, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He also will join Khalil Mack as one of two Chargers voted in as starters at this year’s Pro Bowl.