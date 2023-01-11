Chargers vs. Jaguars Part 2: By the Numbers

We all love a good revenge game in this community.

The Chargers will travel to Jacksonville this weekend to take on a Jaguars team that trounced them in their own stadium to the tune of 38-10. And honestly, I don’t think anyone in the Bolts’ locker room needs any more bulletin board material than that.

God willing, there also won’t be any severe injuries to any of the team’s superstars, either.

Both Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence each threw for 25 touchdowns this season while navigating a season full of ups and downs. Now, the two long-haired passers get to square off against each other in the playoffs.

For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 18 weeks, check it out below.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 359.3 (9th)

Points per game: 23.0 (13th)

Passing yards per game: 269.6 (3rd)

Rushing yards per game: 89.6 (30th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 4,739 passing yards, 25 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 915

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - 13

Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 895

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 107

Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 346.1 (20th)

Points allowed per game: 22.6 (22nd)

Passing yards allowed per game: 200.4 (7th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 145.8 (28th)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Drue Tranquill - 146

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - 12

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Eight

Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis - 15

Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Three

Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack, S Derwin James - Two

Fumble recoveries: Three tied w/ two

Jaguars Offense

Total yards per game: 357.4 (10th)

Points per game: 23.8 (10th)

Passing yards per game: 232.9 (10th)

Rushing yards per game: 124.5 (14th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Trevor Lawrence - 4,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Travis Etienne - 1,125

Rushing touchdowns: RB Travis Etienne, QB Trevor Lawrence - Five

Receiving yards: WR Christian Kirk - 1,108

Receptions: WR Christian Kirk - 84

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Christian Kirk - Eight

Jaguars Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 353.3 (24th)

Points allowed per game: 20.6 (12th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 238.5 (28th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 114.8 (12th)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Foyesade Oluokun - 184

Tackles for loss: LB Foyesade Oluokun - 12

Sacks: EDGE Josh Allen - Six

Passes Defended: CB Darious Williams - 16

Interceptions: Four tied w/ three

Forced fumbles: Edge Josh Allen - Four

Fumble recoveries: Four tied w/ two