Chargers vs. Jaguars Part 2: By the Numbers

We all love a good revenge game in this community.
The Chargers will travel to Jacksonville this weekend to take on a Jaguars team that trounced them in their own stadium to the tune of 38-10. And honestly, I don’t think anyone in the Bolts’ locker room needs any more bulletin board material than that.
God willing, there also won’t be any severe injuries to any of the team’s superstars, either.
Both Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence each threw for 25 touchdowns this season while navigating a season full of ups and downs. Now, the two long-haired passers get to square off against each other in the playoffs.
For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 18 weeks, check it out below.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 359.3 (9th)
Points per game: 23.0 (13th)
Passing yards per game: 269.6 (3rd)
Rushing yards per game: 89.6 (30th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 4,739 passing yards, 25 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 915
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - 13
Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 895
Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 107
Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 346.1 (20th)
Points allowed per game: 22.6 (22nd)
Passing yards allowed per game: 200.4 (7th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 145.8 (28th)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Drue Tranquill - 146
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - 12
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Eight
Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis - 15
Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Three
Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack, S Derwin James - Two
Fumble recoveries: Three tied w/ two
Jaguars Offense
Total yards per game: 357.4 (10th)
Points per game: 23.8 (10th)
Passing yards per game: 232.9 (10th)
Rushing yards per game: 124.5 (14th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Trevor Lawrence - 4,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Travis Etienne - 1,125
Rushing touchdowns: RB Travis Etienne, QB Trevor Lawrence - Five
Receiving yards: WR Christian Kirk - 1,108
Receptions: WR Christian Kirk - 84
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Christian Kirk - Eight
Jaguars Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 353.3 (24th)
Points allowed per game: 20.6 (12th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 238.5 (28th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 114.8 (12th)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Foyesade Oluokun - 184
Tackles for loss: LB Foyesade Oluokun - 12
Sacks: EDGE Josh Allen - Six
Passes Defended: CB Darious Williams - 16
Interceptions: Four tied w/ three
Forced fumbles: Edge Josh Allen - Four
Fumble recoveries: Four tied w/ two
Loading comments...