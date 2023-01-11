Chargers Daily Links: Mike Williams a non-participant in Tuesday’s practice

Good morning, Chargers fans!

With the playoff game on Saturday, the Chargers began their Jaguars prep on Tuesday with a walkthrough. According to the injury report estimation, Mike Williams would have been a DNP for the day with his back injury. This could easily just be Brandon Staley being cautious, but it’s never a good sign for a player to be a non-participant for the first practice of the week after getting the news that his injury was just a contusion over a serious injury.

Either way, they’ve got two more sessions before they travel to Jacksonville.

As for the rest of the report a number of players joined Williams but they were all considered full participants should there have been a legitimate practice. Joey Bosa was one of those names, but Staley mentioned that his placement was no different than Justin Herbert being placed on it a week ago with a shoulder injury. In other words, he’ll be just fine.

tuesday's chargers-jags injury report

